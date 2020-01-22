East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hankins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hankins


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Hankins Obituary
Mary Hankins
Oct. 1, 1922 - January 1, 2020
San Ramon, CA
Mary died peacefully in her sleep at the Villa San Ramon. She was 97 years old. She is survived by her sister Jean Gault of Kalispell MT., brother Tom Boynton of Cool CA,16 nieces and nephews and their children, as well as step children Diana and Joe Bradely, of Elk Grove CA., Ron and Leona Hankins of Sacramento, CA., Jerry and Joyce Hankins of Elk Grove, CA, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Memorial services will be held at The Chapel of the Chimes 32992 Mission, Hayward CA on Feb. 8, 2020 at 1 pm.


View the online memorial for Mary Hankins
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of the Chimes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -