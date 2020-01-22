|
Mary Hankins
Oct. 1, 1922 - January 1, 2020
San Ramon, CA
Mary died peacefully in her sleep at the Villa San Ramon. She was 97 years old. She is survived by her sister Jean Gault of Kalispell MT., brother Tom Boynton of Cool CA,16 nieces and nephews and their children, as well as step children Diana and Joe Bradely, of Elk Grove CA., Ron and Leona Hankins of Sacramento, CA., Jerry and Joyce Hankins of Elk Grove, CA, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Memorial services will be held at The Chapel of the Chimes 32992 Mission, Hayward CA on Feb. 8, 2020 at 1 pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020