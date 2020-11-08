Mary Helen Pearl
1941 ~ 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Mary Helen Pearl was born December 14, 1941 in Prosser, Washington. She and her family lived on their cherry farm and the family owned a movie theater in town. When she was a toddler, they learned that she was completely deaf and had retinitis pigmentosa which causes loss of peripheral vision and eventual blindness.
Her parents wanted to prepare her to live as normal a life as possible. At age four she began attending Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis, MO where she learned to read lips and speak. Sign language was not taught and was discouraged. She lived there during the school year until she graduated, coming home for Christmas and summer vacations. She graduated from Prosser H.S. in 1960.
She particularly loved being active in Rainbow Girls. It was through this organization that she met her life-long friend, Barbara Lince. They also roomed together while attending Kinman Business School and working in Spokane. After graduation from Kinman and some time working in Spokane, Mary Helen decided to go back to St. Louis to live among her deaf friends and their community. She trained as a lab technician and worked over twenty years in a Saint Louis Hospital.
She became seriously ill in 2001, and after a long hospital stay decided to move to Walnut Creek to be closer to her brother and his family. She especially regretted leaving her St. Louis condo, her friends, and the Friendship Baptist Chapel of the Deaf. Luckily some friends from Central Institute lived in the San Francisco Bay Area. She was a member of the New Life Deaf Ministry while she was well enough to attend. After 19 years of valiant struggle against her many physical ailments, she passed away from kidney failure.
Mary Helen loved baseball, travel, and board games. She had a deep faith and devotion to Jesus. She was a sweet and gentle person with unfailing hope, faith and patience. She is survived by her older brother, John, his wife Nancy and their children Cindy Donaldson and Cathy Pearl, as well as her mother Wilma Pearl.
The family is thankful to the caregivers at Abraham Rest Home for their compassion and hard work, to Mark Dehaesus for being her faithful chauffer and Karl Klenz, classmate from Central Institute, for technical help and friendship. A Zoom on-line service will be held on Saturday November 14th at 11:00. The link is shown on her memorial page: https://www.forevermissed.com/maryhelen-pearl/about
. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, here are several organizations that were important to her: Foundation Fighting Blindness, Lighthouse for the Blind, Central Institute for the Deaf.