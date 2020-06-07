Mary Hosokawa Takai
In Loving Memory
Mary Takai passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 97 years old and a resident of Pacheco, CA. Born in Sacramento in 1922 to the late Takaatsu and Kiyomi Hosokawa, she was the devoted wife for sixty years of the late Lt Col Roy T. Takai, and beloved mother to five children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. During WWII, she, her father and a brother were incarcerated in Tule Lake Internment Center. After the war, she married then Lt. Roy T. Takai in 1946. As a military wife, she took the family all over Japan and the US. For many years she worked as an excellent secretary with the U.S. Civil Service in Tokyo and Oak Knoll Hospital in Oakland, CA. Mary embodied kindness, caring and generosity to everyone who knew her and an enthusiasm for living each day fully.
She pursued a variety of interests with energy and joy including sewing, handcrafts, volunteer work, traveling and playing bridge. She and Roy were members of the Japanese Christian Church of Walnut Creek, the National Japanese American Historical Society (NJAHS) and the JACL. She was the bright light of the family and is survived by her children, Sandra Sugie (Fukuji), Roy S. Takai (Elaine), Debra Takai (John), Neal Takai (Virginia), and Mark Takai (Laura). She leaves behind her adored grandchildren, Naomi Sugie (Dan), Joseph Sugie (Diana), Emily Projansky (Alex), Sara Cox, Sean Takai (Michelle), Alex Takai and Ashlyn Takai as well as great grandchildren Kai and Timo and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers Atsuyoshi, Takayuki, Iemasa and sister Sachiko Hosokawa.
Mary made everyone in her presence feel welcomed and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Donations may be made to the Japanese Christian Church of Walnut Creek or the NJAHS. A memorial service will be held at a later time (tribute at oakmontmortuary.com).
