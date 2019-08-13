|
|
Mary Ibarreta Custodio
April 17, 1927 - August 3, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Mary was born in San Francisco and grew up in the California Redwoods in Rio Dell and Scotia before returning to San Francisco after high school graduation. She and husband Vince moved to Martinez in 1950 and she lived in Martinez, Concord & Pleasant Hill until her passing. Mary loved sewing, gardening, reading and raising her family. Survived by sons David and Kenneth (Donna), & daughter Lisa; Grandsons Nicholas (Ine), Andrew (Kimberly), Sawyer and Ethan; great granddaughter Damine, great grandson Dylan with another great grandson due in September. Also survived by brother George (Evelyn) and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Vince & brother Tony. No services; contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Vincent & Mary Custodio Scholarship c/o Los Medanos College Foundation, 2700 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, 94565 or same scholarship c/o Diablo Valley College Foundation, 321 Golf Club Rd, Pleasant Hill, 94523.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 13, 2019