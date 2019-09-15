|
|
Mary J Walker
May 5, 1933 - Sept 1, 2019
San Leandro,
Mary (Buffington) Walker, 86, of San Leandro, CA, died of congestive heart failure on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro. Mary was born May 5, 1933 in Portland, Oregon. She met Norman H Walker while working together in San Francisco, and they married in 1952. Mary and Norman moved to the East Bay and raised their family first in Antioch then settling in San Leandro.
She is survived by their four daughters, Laurel (Mark) Moser, Terri (Michael) Murray, Gayle (Daniel) Bates, Nancy Walker, and their one son, Jerry (Rhonda) Walker; Grandchildren, Tiffany, Thomas, David (Crystal), Marcus (Aerrissa), Heidi, Dylan, and Rebecca; Great grandchildren, Chelsea, James, Ariana, and Coley; and her nieces, Gina, Joanne, and Gaye.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Norman H Walker, parents, Corwin and Agnes (Harnett) Buffington, and her sister, Carol G (Buffington) Ruggiero. She will be buried along side her parents at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA on Monday, September 23, with a graveside service at 11 o'clock a.m. For more information, call Gayle at 510-387-8252.
View the online memorial for Mary J Walker
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019