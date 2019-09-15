Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Hayward, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Walker


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Walker Obituary
Mary J Walker
May 5, 1933 - Sept 1, 2019
San Leandro,
Mary (Buffington) Walker, 86, of San Leandro, CA, died of congestive heart failure on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro. Mary was born May 5, 1933 in Portland, Oregon. She met Norman H Walker while working together in San Francisco, and they married in 1952. Mary and Norman moved to the East Bay and raised their family first in Antioch then settling in San Leandro.
She is survived by their four daughters, Laurel (Mark) Moser, Terri (Michael) Murray, Gayle (Daniel) Bates, Nancy Walker, and their one son, Jerry (Rhonda) Walker; Grandchildren, Tiffany, Thomas, David (Crystal), Marcus (Aerrissa), Heidi, Dylan, and Rebecca; Great grandchildren, Chelsea, James, Ariana, and Coley; and her nieces, Gina, Joanne, and Gaye.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Norman H Walker, parents, Corwin and Agnes (Harnett) Buffington, and her sister, Carol G (Buffington) Ruggiero. She will be buried along side her parents at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA on Monday, September 23, with a graveside service at 11 o'clock a.m. For more information, call Gayle at 510-387-8252.


View the online memorial for Mary J Walker
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.