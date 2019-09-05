|
Mary Jean Gamez
July 12, 1941 - August 8, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Mary Jean (Jernigan) Gámez was born July 12, 1941 in Crestview, Florida. She passed away on August 8, 2019 in San Leandro, California, with her family by her bedside, age 78 years. Mary worked for the phone company 32 years; starting in 1959 with Southern Bell in Crestview, Florida; then after moving to California in 1965, with Pacific Bell in Oakland, California. She worked her way up over the years from a Switchboard Operator to Customer Software Administrator. After retirement from AT&T she attended a Valley Beauty College in Castro Valley and earned her degree in Cosmetology on December 12, 1992. Possessing a natural artistic talent, she enjoyed drawing, painting & ceramics, as anyone who has seen them will readily agree. She also applied this leaning towards other day-to-day things such as cooking, sewing and cutting hair. All of which carried her distinct touch and were signatures of another kind that could not be easily repeated by another. Mary dearly loved all creatures large and small, no insect found in the house was too ugly or threatening enough that it couldn't be safely released outside, unharmed. Likewise, amongst her fellow human beings, her gentle spirit met everyone equally with nothing but kindness and generosity accompanied by her ever-present smile. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by sisters; Marjorie Pridgen & Frances Clark, & son; Geoffrey Gámez. She is survived by her husband of 57 years; Robert A. Gámez, sons; Robert Charpentier, Jeremy, & Jonathan Gámez, grandchildren; Mercy Charpentier, Iris Tanksley & Julia Charpentier, Katherine, Joshua, Kenneth, Zachary, & Kristopher Gámez; great granddaughter; Zoya Tanksley, sisters; Eloise Crisp, Jorene Conn, Marie Lindsey. Services for Mary will be held on September 7 between 10am-12pm at Santos-Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA. A celebration of her life will follow between 12pm-4pm at the Castro Valley Moose Lodge, 20835 Rutledge Rd, Castro Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to send donations in her name to either of the following charities: Salvation Army, 430 A St., Hayward, CA 94541 or Meals on Wheels, 2235 Polvorosa Ave., San Leandro, CA 94577.
