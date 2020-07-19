Mary Joyce Patke
March 23, 1930 - June 23, 2020
Resident of San Pablo, CA
Joyce went home to the Lord on June 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Leo and Ida Patke in Gilman, Minnesota, in 1930. In 1943, the family moved to California. She graduated from Presentation Academy in Berkeley and earned a BS degree from California State University at Hayward. She worked at the Naval Supply Center in Oakland prior to beginning a career in elementary school education.
Joyce taught at Marie A. Murphy Elementary in El Sobrante; was Vice Principal at Kerry Hills Elementary in San Pablo; and was principal of Serra Elementary in Richmond and El Portal Elementary in San Pablo.
Joyce was an active member of St. Joseph Church in Pinole and was involved in several ministries. She was also involved in several Fraternal organizations. She loved traveling with tour groups and in her RV, especially when it involved fishing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ida Patke, her brother, Leo Gary Patke, and her sisters, Kathryn Wilkinson, Marguerite Barker, and Beverly Byrne, as well her niece, Janet and her nephew, Marty. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Wilkinson (Kathy) and sister-in-law, Mickey Wilkinson (Gary), and nieces, Mary Crinnion, Kimberly Lind, Barbara Cross, Nancy Belgarde, Cindy Harmon, and Tami Riley, and her nephew, Rob Wilkinson, as well as 14 grandnieces and nephews and several great grandnieces and nephews.
Services July 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA. Viewing in the Chapel from 10:00 am to noon. Graveside service at noon. No reception due to Covid19. A Celebration of Life memorial mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
in her memory. View the online memorial for Mary Joyce Patke