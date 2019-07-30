|
|
Mary K. Valladon
December 16, 1927 - July 25, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Mary Klichan Valladon passed away peacefully on July 25th, 2019 after suffering for over 10 years with Alzheimer's. Mary was born and raised in Oakland, CA and was always very proud of her Yugoslavian heritage. She graduated from Castlemont High School in 1946. While working at the local soda shop, she met the future love of her life, Bob Valladon, while he was in the Seminary. After they fell deeply in love, Bob left the Seminary and they were married for nearly 66 years until Bob's death in 2017. Living in "the Manor" in San Leandro, Bob and Mary raised a family of five children and are survived by all of them – Kathy Bernard (Gary), Theresa Vidal (John), Robert Valladon, Jr., (Bobbie), Matt Valladon (Sandy) and Annette Maduell (Dave). Mary was also the proud "Nana" of eleven grandchildren – Jason (deceased), Jeff, Scott, Sean, Lauren, Tara, Andrea, Josh, Kate, Danielle and Allison as well as eleven great grandchildren – Gianna, Colin, Parker, Mia, Caden, Jackson, Weston, Clayton, Trey, Jack, and Callie – with two more on the way. Mary is also preceded in death by her two sisters, Stella Pearson and Kathy McGill. Mary was truly the BEST wife, Mom and Nana anybody could ask for. She had a unique ability to make you feel special and believe that you were her favorite. She was a dedicated Catholic, a faithful 49er fan, and she loved every minute she got to spend with her family. She was so funny she would crack herself up. Her laugh was hysterical… her snaggletooth would glisten while her shoulders went up and down as she tried to catch her breath. There is nobody like her – she was truly one of a kind. Her mannerisms and sweet persona will be missed by all of us and never forgotten. Our family will be walking in Mary's honor at the East Bay Walk to End Alzheimers on October 26 in San Ramon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to our Alzheimer's Team Page, coordinated by Troy Channing: https://bit.ly/32VlkfR. Visitation services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:30-8:00 with a Vigil service at 6:30 at Santos-Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 3 at 9:30 at St. Leander's Church, 474 W Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA 94544 with a reception to follow.
Published in East Bay Times on July 30, 2019