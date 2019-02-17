|
Mary Karber
Dec. 16, 1940 - Feb. 3, 2019
San Pablo, CA
Mary Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Muskegon, Michigan and resided in San Pablo. After 35 years, she retired from Kelly Moore Paints, in 2005. Mary was preceded in death by her son Jack Allen, in 1997, and is survived by her daughter, Kelly Ann Francis, Son-in-Law Kelly Francis, granddaughters, Jessica Francis and Amy Bennett and 3 great grandchildren, and brother Tom Harmon.
Mary's life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 1 PM, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 2100 Rivers St, San Pablo, CA.
Contributions in Mary's memory can be made to: Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California, 1736 Franklin Street, Suite 450, Oakland CA 94612
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019