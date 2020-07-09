1/1
Mary Kendall Pauer
1952 - 2020
November 8, 1952 - June 27, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Mary Fairbanks Kendall Pauer passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Walnut Creek, California. She was born in Richland, Washington to Louis and Olivia Kendall who both preceded her death.
Mary, a former resident of San Ramon, will forever be remembered and loved by her children Kaitlyn Olivia Pauer and Christopher Kendall Pauer, her grandson Liam Pauer, her sisters Patricia Kennedy and Trudy Kendall, her extended family, and her dear friends.
Having a MSW from NYSU/Albany, Mary worked in the field of social work during her early career. Upon moving to California, Mary lived in San Ramon where she raised her family and was a loan officer for many of her working years. Her interest in all things equestrian began at an early age and continued throughout her life. Mary was witty, incredibly strong-willed, an avid learner, and a whiz at games and puzzles. She was a remarkably talented self-taught watercolor artist, and enjoyed making collages as well as other beautiful pieces of art with nature being her biggest inspiration. Most of all, Mary loved her family dearly and treasured her children.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Kensington/Enliven in Walnut Creek, and to the nurses and staff of Vitas Hospice Services. They provided compassionate and loving care to Mary as well as wonderful support and assistance to the family.
Mary will be honored in a private gathering for immediate family and close friends once it is safe to do so. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
