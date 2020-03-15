|
Mary Lee Amoss Trampleasure
Jan. 11, 1928 - Dec. 26, 2019
Oakland
Mary Lee Amoss Trampleasure passed away on Dec. 26, 2019. Resident of Berkeley and Oakland, Mary Lee was born in Hyattsville, MD on Jan. 11, 1928.
Mary Lee graduated from the University of Maryland in 1952. She married William Trampleasure on Sept. 17, 1955. The couple returned to California after their wedding. Mary Lee was a loving mother to three children. She taught physical education in Hyattsville, MD, Stockton, CA, Kansas City, MO and in Berkeley and Oakland, CA public schools; later earning an Adaptive Physical Education credential. She directed the United Nations Association Center in Berkeley for 19 years.
Mary Lee is survived by three children, three granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter; Calvin Trampleasure of Oakland, Lee Trampleasure of Davis, and Grace Munoz of Oakland, Marissa Saenz of Santa Rosa, Kai Trampleasure of El Cerrito, Ada Carley of Portland, OR, and Bijou Eaton-Saenz of Santa Rosa. She is predeceased by her husband, William Trampleasure.
Mary Lee leaves a rich legacy of service to others. Her warm and spunky soul moved all those who knew her. Whether as a PE teacher, Special Ed Teacher, a swimming instructor, a UNA Center Director, or an Epworth or Unitarian Church member, Mary Lee's loving and positive personality uplifted countless friends and coworkers. Her love for life and engagement with purpose inspires us all. Mary Lee lives on in the hearts of all those she touched.
Memorial service to be held at Epworth United Methodist Church on Hopkins Street in Berkeley, Saturday March 21, 2-4 pm.
Donations in Mary Lee's memory can be made to United Nations Association, East Bay Chapter, Berkeley or to BORP, The Bay Area Outreach and Rec Program, Berkeley.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020