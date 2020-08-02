1/1
Mary Lou Berg
1931 - 2020
Mary Lou Berg
January 4, 1931 - July 15, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Mary Lou Berg joined her son Bill in heaven on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born January 4, 1931 to parents Mildred and Ernest Mettke (deceased 1934), she was adopted by her mother's new husband Rideout Willis and became Mary Lou Willis.
Mary Lou was raised in Berkeley, CA and received all her education there, graduating from Berkeley High and UC Berkeley. While at Cal, she was very involved and held many leadership positions: President of the Women's Athletic Association; Copy Editor of the 1952 Blue and Gold yearbook; Member of Mortar Board; Member of Prytanean; Member of Torch and Shield; and Member of Pi Alpha Sigma.
Deeply committed to her sorority, Chi Omega, she served as a Convention delegate and later as Secretary for the house. For years after college she continued her involvement as Corporation Secretary and Member at Large. In recognition of her 70 years of loyalty and service, Chi Omega proclaimed her as Honorary Director for Life.
While in college she met the love of her life, David Glenn Berg, at a fraternity party. After graduating, Mary Lou became an elementary school teacher. When David returned from the Korean War, they were married in 1955. They settled in Oakland where they raised their two children (Bill and Ann) at which time Mary Lou retired from teaching.
Mary Lou gave her time to the Children's Home Society, Sugar and Spice, and was the quintessential PTA mom and President. She was active in all things involving her children. She was a respected and very active member of PEO, and also kept busy with the Cal Class of '52 Reunion Committee. Important to her was her commitment and involvement with her church and faith - at First Congregational Church of Berkeley and then Discovery Bay Delta Community Presbyterian Church.
When her children were older, she began a new career and worked for over 30 years at Sorenson and Sorenson Ophthalmology in Berkeley, where she had a true connection with Dr. Lee Sorenson and his patients. She and David took great pride in their 66-year marriage, family and grandchildren. She enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles, caring for her roses and Dreyer's pink peppermint ice cream.
Mary Lou lived a wonderful life and will be remembered for her big smile and outgoing personality. She is survived by her husband David, daughter: Ann Ozawa (Mitchell), grandchildren: Hayden, Camryn, Chasen, grandson: Ben (Bill deceased), Brother-in-law: Dave (Sister: Jody Howland deceased) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to: The Mu Scholarship Foundation c/o Chi Omega Foundation, 3395 Players Club Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38125.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
