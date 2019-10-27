|
Mary Louise Agee
October 12, 1924 ~ August 29, 2019
Walnut Creek
Mary Louise Agee, passed away peacefully on august 29, 2019. She was born in Mason City, Iowa to Reed and Ruth Nelson. She attended the University of Iowa where she was a cheerleader for the Hawkeyes before transferring to UC Berkeley to root on the Bears! She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Charles Francis Agee and her dear son, Gary Reed Agee.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Deborah Roessler (Lou) of Martinez and Martha Hansen (John) of Alamo. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Andrea and Jackie.
Mary and Chuck lived in Alamo for 40 years before moving to Rossmoor where they had many friends. Mary was active in many charity groups throughout her life. The Women's Board of the Oakland Museum and the Friends of Discovery Danville Thrift Station are two organizations she spent much of her time.
Her family would like to thank her caretakers, Manny, Luce and Bobby from Joneds and Bridge Hospice.
There will be a celebration of Mary's life at the Alamo Women's Club on October 30th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019