East Bay Times Obituaries
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
Mary Louise Hill


1935 - 2019
Mary Louise Hill Obituary
Mary Louise Hill
June 11, 1935- October 14, 2019
San Lorenzo
Mary passed peacefully in her home at the age of 84.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert, her daughters Melinda (Rick), Julie (Shawn), her son Robert Jr. (Lisa), 10 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Son, Lenny.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, along with reading and traveling. Mary loved being at the ocean in Capitola and the casinos in Tahoe. She will be deeply missed but will remain in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will take place October 25th at 11:30 a.m. at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary in San Lorenzo. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to or a local Hospice.


View the online memorial for Mary Louise Hill
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019
