Mary Louise MiramontesApril 21, 1930 - September 19, 2020Resident of Danville, CAMary L. Miramontes (Triana) passed away on September 19, 2020 from COVID 19. She was loved by her family and will be sorely missed, especially by her husband.Mary was born on April 21, 1930 in San Francisco, California to Pedro and Maria Triana. She had four siblings, Stella, Peter, Louis and Clara, many cousins and other family members living nearby. She loved growing up in the City and would boast about San Francisco whenever she could. Mary enjoyed visiting the waterfront, eating seafood, and often visited Fisherman's Wharf. She attended San Francisco Seals baseball games with her father. Mary graduated from Balboa High School in 1948. She aspired to attend College, but the opportunity was not available to her.Mary met Roberto Miramontes during high school and they were married in August 1948. Upon marriage, they moved to the east bay (Union City) where they raised four boys; Robert (Eileen), Peter (Barbara), Louis (Kristi) and David (Elenor). The family was the center of her life. Mary was as an adoring wife and mother, meanwhile staying close to her parents. She attended many sporting events with her husband, watching her sons play baseball, football and other sports. Mary was a working mother and held several jobs, ultimately joining the United Auto Workers Union office in Fremont, California, where she worked for 17 years, becoming the head accountant and later the office manager. She loved to vacation with her family to the beaches of Mexico, including Acapulco, her favorite. In 1991, Mary and Robert relocated to Danville. Mary was a woman of faith and an active member of churches in Union City and Danville, where she attended weekly for most of her life. She was a Sunday school teacher, participated in Choir and volunteered for special events. Mary enjoyed singing and listening to music.Mary had 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She loved holding the new family members, sharing her love, and spending lots of time with them. Mary was a devoted wife to Roberto. They did everything together and were a very close couple for all 72 years of marriage. They were role models to many about values, work ethic and sharing their time and resources.Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Peter and Louis, and her sons Robert and Peter.Due to COVID 19, attendance at the viewing and funeral service is limited. Mary will be buried at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, California following a private service on September 30.