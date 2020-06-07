Mary Louise Perry
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Perry
November 30, 1925 - May 26, 2020
Resided in Walnut Creek
Loving Wife and our beloved Mother went home to be with the Lord. She is now with her husband Jack in Heaven. Mom is survived by her devoted family; 5 children and their spouses; Rand and Jill, Susan and Rick (in Heaven), Mark and Marcy, LuAnn, Jay and Angela. Also, 19 grandchildren, 7 great and 1 great great.
Mom was a loving and devoted wife and a nurturing, caring Mother, always there; in our eyes she was perfect. She was a prayer warrior; if we asked, she was talking to the Lord. Mom enjoyed making and giving hand-made treasures. Mom will be dearly missed, even in our great sorrow, we know she is celebrating with the Lord and her lifetime sweetheart, Jack.
Mom, we all will see you again someday. We love you!


View the online memorial for Mary Louise Perry

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved