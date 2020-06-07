Mary Louise PerryNovember 30, 1925 - May 26, 2020Resided in Walnut CreekLoving Wife and our beloved Mother went home to be with the Lord. She is now with her husband Jack in Heaven. Mom is survived by her devoted family; 5 children and their spouses; Rand and Jill, Susan and Rick (in Heaven), Mark and Marcy, LuAnn, Jay and Angela. Also, 19 grandchildren, 7 great and 1 great great.Mom was a loving and devoted wife and a nurturing, caring Mother, always there; in our eyes she was perfect. She was a prayer warrior; if we asked, she was talking to the Lord. Mom enjoyed making and giving hand-made treasures. Mom will be dearly missed, even in our great sorrow, we know she is celebrating with the Lord and her lifetime sweetheart, Jack.Mom, we all will see you again someday. We love you!