Mary Louise Toman

June 13, 1929 - June 27, 2019

Resident of Livermore

Mary Louise Hannauer Toman, our beloved mother and grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep on June 27th at the age of 90. Mary is survived by her brother Joseph Hannauer, her sister Barbara Kiplinger, her grown children John Toman, Lani Toman, Tom Toman, Lindy Toman Chase, Chris Toman, and 10 grandchildren. She is now at heavenly peace with her loving husband, John Toman, Sr.

Mary graduated from St. Louis University. She traveled to Korea with the Red Cross, where she met John, an Army officer. They married in Oahu, Hawaii. Their love glowed when they were dancing to jazz music. They raised their 5 children in Pleasanton. She loved to paint and travel the world. She was a gifted, unique artist, and her paintings remind us of her passion for life. She is forever in our hearts.

All interested in joining us in celebrating the life of Mary are welcome at Graham -Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton, July 5th at 9:00 am. Mass will follow at 10:30 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Augustine Cemetery in Pleasanton at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America. https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/





