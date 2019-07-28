|
Mary Luella Wheeler
Apr. 18, 1932 - July 25, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Mary Luella Wheeler passed away on Thursday at the age of 87; exactly two weeks after her beloved husband, Theron. She was the glue that held the Wheeler family together and taught all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren the true meaning of unconditional love and the bond of a family.
Mary was born in Ellsworth, Wisconsin and graduated from Antioch High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Theron Max Wheeler, in 1950. They made their home in Antioch, CA and moved to Oakley, CA in 1960, where they built their home of 56 years. There they raised four children (Harold, Barbara, Polly, and Robert). Mary was the most amazing homemaker and nurtured everyone that entered her home. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her true passion in life. She always kept the cookie jar full and her family will miss her delicious chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. Mary was an avid bowler and looked forward to her league play each Friday. She loved the San Francisco Giants; never missing a game. She also never missed an opportunity to watch a ballgame that her grandchildren played in. Mary was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and of the Sportsman Yacht Club, both in Antioch, CA.
Mary is survived by her devoted children Harold Wheeler (Mary) of Gardnerville, NV, Barbara Van Siegman (Randy) of Oakley, CA, Polly Cornell (Anthony) of Antioch, CA, and Robert Wheeler (Laurie) of Rocklin, CA; 10 grandchildren,20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Theron and her siblings, Don Sheldrew, Kenneth Sheldrew, Dorothy Selaya, and Pearl Kroh.
Mary, A.K.A. Gram, will be missed greatly by all the lives she touched so deeply and her smile will be forever ingrained in our memories. There will be a private family graveside service and burial at Memory Gardens in Concord, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019