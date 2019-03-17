Mary Maguire

Jan. 30, 1926 - Mar. 13, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Mary (Marie) Maguire passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on January 30, 1926 in Limerick, Ireland to Robert and Agnes Holmes. Marie emigrated to the US in the fifties, living in NYC and Chicago before moving to San Francisco. In 1973, she settled in Fremont.

Marie is survived by her loving children, Kathy Maguire of Marblehead, MA, Jean Maguire of Danville, Sheila Helms of Oakland, Michele McConville of Newark, and Kevin Maguire of Bloomington IL; two sisters in Ireland, Jean Holmes and Ann Kieran; twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Maguire.

Marie was a registered nurse for over forty years, finishing her career at Fairmont Hospital in San Leandro.. Marie enjoyed vigorous walking and swimming. She also loved sharing tea and biscuits, the view of Mission Peak from her window, spending time with family, and volunteering at St. Joseph's Parish.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a vigil on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 7:00 PM with visitation from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA. Mass will be held 11:00 AM Thursday March 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Parish, 43148 Mission Blvd., Fremont, CA with a burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Marie's name be made to Sr. John Marie's Pantry or donor's favorite charity.





