Mary Margaret DePriesterNovember 18, 1921 - August 19, 2020Resident of Moraga, CAMary Margaret DePriester was born November 18 1921 in Munising, Michigan, and passed away peacefully August 19, 2020 at the age of 98. Margaret was a graduate of the University of Michigan and an elementary school teacher. She was a proud member of the Sault Ste. Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians. Margaret and her husband Coral were longtime residents of Moraga and were part of the town incorporation committee.Margaret was the first woman to serve on the Moraga Planning Commission, was twice elected to the Town Council, and served 2 terms as Mayor of Moraga. She was Moraga's Citizen of the Year in 1986. Her community activities included 2 years as President of the Orinda-Moraga-Lafayette AAUW and she was a recipient of their Distinguished Woman award in 1975; President of the Moraga Historical Society and chair of the committee that raised funds for construction of the Moraga History Center, serving as an archivist at the Center. Margaret was a Past president of the Moraga Valley Kiwanis Club. For several years, she was a member of the Advisory Board of the Hearst Art Gallery, and both she and her husband were Honorary Alumni of St. Mary's College. Margaret served 9 years on the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood of Northern California, one year as President. She chaired, for 2 years, the Board of Directors of the Planned Parenthood Affiliates of Northern California. Margaret was the founding President of the Hacienda de Moraga Foundation.She is survived by her daughter Susan Freeman (Tim), her son Bruce (Sharon), four grandsons and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Coral, to whom she was married for 69 years.The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the caring staff of Moraga Royale and Suncrest Hospice.A celebration of Margaret's life will be arranged at a later date.Donations in Margaret's memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood of Northern California, 2185 Pacheco Street, Concord, CA 94520, or the Moraga Historical Society, P.O. Box 103, Moraga CA 94556, for use at the History Center.