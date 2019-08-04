|
Mary Margaret Joyce
August 21, 1936 - July 18, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Mary Joyce passed unexpectedly and peacefully at home on July 18, 2019. Mary lived all her life in Oakland and Alameda except for 1966-67, when she lived in Australia with her dear friend, Colleen Gallagher.
Mary graduated from Notre Dame High School in Alameda and Holy Names University in Oakland and was an engaged alumna throughout her life. Mary had a fulfilling career as a medical lab technician, retiring from the Alameda Blood Bank. She loved to travel, was adventurous, well-read and intellectually curious, often attending lectures and symposia on a broad range of subjects. Mary loved life and her quiet, straight-forward approach belied her keen wit and wonderful sense of humor.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Rev. Brian T. Joyce, and their parents, Thomas and Margaret Joyce. She will be greatly missed by her extensive family, neighbors and friends, whom she wove into her proud Irish family. Hospitality and family gatherings were Joyce hallmarks. Mary nurtured family connections in many special ways, including an annual Easter family reunion where all were welcome.
You are invited to celebrate Mary's life and love at 10:00 a.m. on August 16, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Church, 3101 Van Buren Street, Alameda. A reception will follow. Per Mary's wishes, attire is "cheerful."
In lieu of flowers, contributions in appreciation for Mary's love and friendship may be made to or to Holy Names University, HNU Fund, 3500 Mountain Blvd., Oakland 94619. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019