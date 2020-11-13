1/
Mary Meiring
1927 - 2020
Mary Meiring
July 27, 1927 - October 20, 2020
Resident of Cameron Park, CA
Mary died peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 93, with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.
Mary grew up on 79th Ave. in Oakland and was a resident of Fremont for many years. She recently moved to Cameron Park to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. She was a past president of the Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy, a past president of the Oakland A's Booster Club and a long time A's fan. She also graduated from the Fremont Citizen Police Academy in 1999 and was a member of numerous women's charitable organizations in the East Bay.
Mary was the widow of Larry Meiring and is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, stepson, stepdaughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousin, nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time but a luncheon gathering of friends and relatives will be planned when it is safe to do so.
Any donations in her memory should be sent to Snowline Hospice at 6520 Pleasant Valley Rd., Diamond Springs, CA 95619


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
