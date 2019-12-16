|
Mary Melvin
July 4, 1923- Nov. 26, 2019
El Cerrito
Mary Virginia Melvin (nee Dickson), born on the 4th of July in 1923, passed away 11-26-2019 at the age of 96. Mary was born in Panama Nebraska to the late Francis and Mary Laughlin Dickson. She was raised in Lincoln Nebraska and attended the University of Nebraska.
She was married to Gilbert L Melvin on September 18, 1952 in La Jolla CA. They moved to El Cerrito in 1954 where they raised their three children.
Mary was predeceased by her husband (1998) and two brothers Russell and William Dickson. She is survived by her two sons, Mark C. and Douglas G. Melvin, her daughter Margaret E. McHugh (husband Phillip) and her four granddaughters- Nina and Gillian Melvin, Marley and Casey McHugh. She also leaves one niece and four nephews.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 16, 2019