Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Melvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Melvin


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Melvin Obituary
Mary Melvin
July 4, 1923- Nov. 26, 2019
El Cerrito
Mary Virginia Melvin (nee Dickson), born on the 4th of July in 1923, passed away 11-26-2019 at the age of 96. Mary was born in Panama Nebraska to the late Francis and Mary Laughlin Dickson. She was raised in Lincoln Nebraska and attended the University of Nebraska.
She was married to Gilbert L Melvin on September 18, 1952 in La Jolla CA. They moved to El Cerrito in 1954 where they raised their three children.
Mary was predeceased by her husband (1998) and two brothers Russell and William Dickson. She is survived by her two sons, Mark C. and Douglas G. Melvin, her daughter Margaret E. McHugh (husband Phillip) and her four granddaughters- Nina and Gillian Melvin, Marley and Casey McHugh. She also leaves one niece and four nephews.


View the online memorial for Mary Melvin
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -