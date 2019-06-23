Mary Nielsen

October 30, 1916 - June 18, 2019

Resident of Oakland

On Tuesday, June 18th, 2019, Mary Nielsen, loving mother of Dennis Fowler, and Bruce Nielsen passed away at the Vineyards nursing home in Livermore. Mary was 102 years of age. Mary was born on October 30th, 1916, in Rush Center, Kansas to Joseph and Rose Horacek. She was the second of five girls. Rose, Mary, Josie, Anne, and Francis. Growing up on tenant farms money was scarce but adventures were abundant exploring woods of the Ozarks instilled a love of the natural world that Mary enjoyed her entire Life.Moving from Kansas to Missouri in 1923, then Settling in California by 1927. Finally, with the family settling in Oakland Mary graduated from Castlemont High School. Mary's interests included raising chickens, ducks, and tropical fish. An avid gardener, together with her husband Walter created a year-round garden of serenity. Mary loved Roses above all else, although the rhododendrons in their prime were beautiful to behold. Her orchard yielded countless pies and cases of jam for family and friends to enjoy year after year, occasionally a batch of wine would be shared with a special few friends.Mary was civic minded and frequently had her opinions published in the local newspaper, with special attention reserved for PG&E, and EBMUD. In 2004 with City threatening to reduce Fire protection across the city. Mary's husband Walter had retired from the department and her son Bruce worked as a firefighter for the City of Oakland, Mary understood that this plan jeopardized both citizens and firefighters. Mary rose to the occasion. She and her sister Francis sponsored a charter amendment that would maintain service levels in the Fire Department, at 88 years old Mary walked petitions door to door. These efforts were so successful the City negotiated an agreement that continues to this day.Mary was preceded in death by her father Joseph, her mother Rose, her sisters Rose, Josie, and Anne. By her loving husband Walter. She is survived by, her sons Dennis Fowler and wife Midge (Placerville), Bruce Nielsen and wife Amy (Livermore), her sister Francis Kiley, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.Recently Mary was asked what she attributed her great longevity too. She replied, "love everyone and forgive people".Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Oakland Firefighter's Charity fund.





