Mary NoiaAugust 24, 1926-September 20, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAMary was born in Chicago, IL. to James and Angelina Capozzo. She passed peacefully in her sleep after a long full life of good health and a close family. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl, in 1987, her son, Robbie in February 2020, and her brother, Reno Capozzo in 2000.She leaves behind her daughters, Anita Stiglich (Joe) and Earlene Lanter (Jim), daughter-in-law, Jael Noia, nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.Mary was a homemaker all her married life, a member of Holy Rosary Church, member of Sons of Italy, and a volunteer at Delta Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for many years.Private services were held with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery.Carrie C. Nee