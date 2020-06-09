Mary Nunes
Mary Nunes
March 28, 1925 - May 31, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA.
Mary Nunes passed away peacefully at her home in San Leandro at the age of 95, with her family by her side, on May 31, 2020.
Mary was born and raised in San Leandro, California. She was one of 11 children. Preceded in death by her husband Frank Nunes and son-in-law Chuck Oliver. She is survived by her son, Dennis Nunes (Deborah) and daughter Donna Oliver, grandchildren Jennifer Burbank, Jayme Wolfe, Chad Oliver, Mathew Oliver, Jessica Koerner, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces of nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her sisters Ruby Dominguez, Rose Gonzales, Carmen Maldonado, Emily Dominguez-Bras and Margaret Reberiego, brothers Joe Alga, Tony Alga, Frank Alga, Manuel Alga and John Alga.
Mary was an avid gardener, loved to plant flowers and was proud of her vegetable garden, often sharing with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and baker, famous for her delicious German CHOCOlate Cake.
The family would like to express how grateful they are to Illaine Eleria, Mary's caregiver.
Illaine cared for Mary for almost 5 years, in the most caring and loving manner as if caring for her own family. Illaine has definitely become a part of our family.
Private Services will be held at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward.
in Lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be made to
"Alzheimer's Association"
National Processing Center
P.O. Box 96011
Washington, DC 20090-6011
800.272.3900
Or go to alz.org to donate.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
