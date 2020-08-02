Mary P. TierneyJuly 23, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekMary P. Tierney, age 78, died at her home in Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, CA on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born Mary Patricia Finn on July 17, 1942 in New York City, daughter of the late Vincent J. Finn and the late Mary E. (Healy) Finn. Mary spent her childhood years in Morningside Heights on the upper West side of Manhattan where she attended Corpus Christi Grammar School and the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School. In her youth she attended summer camp at Camp Wyoda in Fairlee, Vermont for several years, later spending summers at her family cottage at Birch Grove on Lake Candlewood in New Milford, Connecticut.As was customary in those days, during Mary's senior year in high school the religious order that taught in her school persuaded most of her classmates to attend colleges run by the same order. Mary would have nothing to do with that. At the urging of one of her neighborhood friends, she decided to attend Marquette University, a Jesuit University in Milwaukee Wisconsin. At the time she knew nothing about Milwaukee except that it was made famous by Schlitz beer and that the Milwaukee Braves had beaten the New York Yankees in the World Series a few years before. Her friend however convinced her that she would benefit from the educational environment provided at Marquette. Indeed that was the case. Mary graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette in 1964. It was at a family dinner in a downtown Milwaukee restaurant following the graduation when everyone was talking about guest speaker Robert F. Kennedy's inspiring speech at the ceremony that Mary announced that she would not be returning to New York but instead would be moving to San Francisco to begin a new adventure. The next week she packed up and left for California with her then best friend and classmate from first grade.Along the way, whether it be in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Wisconsin, or California, Mary met many people and made many good friends. It was through such friends that she met Bill Tierney, a man with a truly outgoing and vibrant personality and a good match for Mary's no nonsense and let's get the job done approach. The two were married at the Church of the Epiphany in New York City on August 12, 1967.Upon returning to California, the couple lived in the Los Angeles area before moving to Lafayette a few years later. It was here where they raised their three children, Sarah, Marcia, and Sean. While raising a family, Mary worked for the State of California and at Saint Mary's College in the employment placement offices. In addition, for several years she kept the books for a restaurant they owned called the Bull Valley Inn located in Port Costa. In 1997, Mary then began her fulfilling career as a care manager for Eldercare Services in Walnut Creek until her retirement in 2014.Mary took pride in keeping connected with friends and the community through her many activities. She could often be found walking the local trails, hitting the ball on the tennis court, discussing a novel at book club, strategically playing a bridge hand, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, or swimming a lap in the pool. Above all, however, Mary enjoyed being with her family, whether it be on trips to Hawaii, to the lakes in Idaho, to Door County Wisconsin, or just spending time together at the family home of over 40 years on Reliez Valley Road in Lafayette.Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bill who died in 2015. She is survived by her daughter Sarah (Shaun) Sparkman, Boise, Idaho, Marcia Tierney, Lower Lake, California, and Sean (Christina) Tierney also of Boise, Idaho, as well as five grandchildren, Molly, Kate, Anna, Lily, and Conor. She is also survived by her brother John Finn and sister in law Carol Finn of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, brother in law Dick Tierney of Stuart, Florida, Carol Tierney of Euclid, Ohio along with many nieces and nephews.Mary's genuine joy of life touched many. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends who can only take comfort in knowing that she is at peace and has, in her words, moved on to the next event.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Columba Catholic Church in Oakland, California or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Contra Costa County.