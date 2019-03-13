East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
the Greek Orthodox Church of the Resurrection
20104 Center Street
Castro Valley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. Young


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary P. Young Obituary
Mary P. Young
August 6, 1933 - March 10, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Beloved wife, mother, YiaYia and Thea, Maria Patrikiou Young, Born 8/6/33 on the island of Kalamos, Greece, Died 3/10/19 In Castro Valley. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, George Geronikakis Young. Survived by her daughters Stamatula (Yannis) Sgouros and Anastasia (Dan) Gellepes, Grandchildren Angelo (Lainie), Christina Sgouros, Constantine (deceased) and Maria Gellepes, Great Grandsons Alexander, Daniel and Yannakis, brothers Pete (Elleni), Spiro (Nitsa) and sister Hermioni and numerous nieces and nephews. Trisagion Services will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, 3/14 and funeral Friday 3/15 at 11 am at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Resurrection 20104 Center Street in Castro Valley. Contributions to would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers.


View the online memorial for Mary P. Young
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Download Now