Mary P. Young
August 6, 1933 - March 10, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Beloved wife, mother, YiaYia and Thea, Maria Patrikiou Young, Born 8/6/33 on the island of Kalamos, Greece, Died 3/10/19 In Castro Valley. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, George Geronikakis Young. Survived by her daughters Stamatula (Yannis) Sgouros and Anastasia (Dan) Gellepes, Grandchildren Angelo (Lainie), Christina Sgouros, Constantine (deceased) and Maria Gellepes, Great Grandsons Alexander, Daniel and Yannakis, brothers Pete (Elleni), Spiro (Nitsa) and sister Hermioni and numerous nieces and nephews. Trisagion Services will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, 3/14 and funeral Friday 3/15 at 11 am at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Resurrection 20104 Center Street in Castro Valley. Contributions to would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019