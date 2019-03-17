Mary R. Fischer

October 8, 1925 - February 14, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Mary Rose Fischer passed away on Valentine's Day in Oakland, CA, the city in which she was born 93 years earlier to Portuguese immigrants, Joaquin and Maria Jesus Pelonio. She graduated with honors from McClymonds High School in 1944. Mary worked for the Oakland Unified School District for 41 years. After retiring from Skyline High School in 1985 she was employed by Edith Guthridge Wearing Apparel in San Leandro. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining, and was a devoted fan of the Oakland A's. Despite years of health challenges, she remained determined, strong and positive. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Emil, her longtime partner, Axel Petersen, her older brother, Alveno, and younger sister, Rose Francis Turner. She is survived by several nephews, nieces and dear friends. Sincere thanks to the staff at Piedmont Gardens and Telecare for their compassion and care. A Funeral Mass and reception will be held at the Church of the Assumption in San Leandro on March 23rd at 10:30 am. Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute or a .





