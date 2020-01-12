East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
Vigil
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
Mary R. Seghetti


1922 - 2020
Mary R. Seghetti Obituary
Mary R. Seghetti
Sept. 9, 1922 - Jan. 6, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Our Beloved Mary passed away January 06, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Mary is survived by her Granddaughter Nicole and husband Robb, her Great Grandson Jaden, and son-in-law Charlie. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra in 2005 and spouse Leo, with whom she had a collaborative and caring relationship for 62 years. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Mary was a lifelong Bay Area resident, graduating from Castlemont High School and earning an Accounting Degree at Merritt College. She retired after 35 years from Pacific Bell/ AT&T. During her retirement, she was a tireless and selfless volunteer for Fairmont Hospital and San Leandro Hospital and a member of the Italian Catholic Federation Branch 343 in Castro Valley. She loved traveling the world with the love of her life, Leo Seghetti. In her spare time she enjoyed hobbies like Bowling, Knitting and Crafting. Also listening to Dean Martin and watching NASCAR's Jimmy Johnson. Nonna Mary will be missed but not forgotten. Friends are respectfully invited to attend the Vigil Service, Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro beginning at 10:AM. Viewing will begin at 9AM and Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. SANTOS-ROBINSON MORTUARY SAN LEANDRO 510-483-0123


View the online memorial for Mary R. Seghetti
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
