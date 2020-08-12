Mary RamosNovember 15, 1911 - August 8, 2020Resident of San LeandroBorn in Hawaii she came to California at age 2. She was a lifelong resident of San Leandro. A beloved and dedicated member of Saint Leanders church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She worked at Del Monte for 24 years as a line operator. She was a member of the Luso-American Federation Council #2-28 and Santa Maria Medalina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, brothers Anthony, Manuel and sister Lena. She is survived by her nieces (Patricia, Joi and Laura), nephews (Ronald, Glenn and Rick) and many cousins. Burial to be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on August 14, 2020 at 12:30. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.