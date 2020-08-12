1/
Mary Ramos
1911 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ramos
November 15, 1911 - August 8, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Born in Hawaii she came to California at age 2. She was a lifelong resident of San Leandro. A beloved and dedicated member of Saint Leanders church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She worked at Del Monte for 24 years as a line operator. She was a member of the Luso-American Federation Council #2-28 and Santa Maria Medalina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, brothers Anthony, Manuel and sister Lena. She is survived by her nieces (Patricia, Joi and Laura), nephews (Ronald, Glenn and Rick) and many cousins. Burial to be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on August 14, 2020 at 12:30. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.


View the online memorial for Mary Ramos



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Burial
12:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved