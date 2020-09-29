Mary Rataczak
September 16, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Mary Rataczak, 88, of Hayward, CA, passed away September 16, 2020. Mary was the oldest of 10 children, born to Frank and Nellie Roidt Wisconsin. Her siblings Donald (Nance) Roidt, Francis (Barbara) Roidt, Eleanor Roidt, Barbara Turner, Richard Roidt, Grace Roidt, Thomas Roidt, James Roidt. Mary was predeceased by brother and sister-in-law Robert (Verna) Roidt, brother-in-law Lee Turner and sisters-in-law Jean Roidt and Lucy Roidt. She loved all her nieces and nephews.
After high school she trained and worked as a beautician. She married Harold Clifton Rataczak in 1953 in Wisconsin, eventually moving to Oxnard, California with Harold's job, then relocating to Hayward, California. Mary remained in the same house for 53 years before her final move to St. Regis Retirement Center. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Harold after 43 years of marriage in 1996.
Mary is survived by her five children: Mark (Jean Ann) Rataczak of San Diego, CA; Dawn Rataczak of Tucson, AZ; Carl Rataczak of Redwood City, CA; Paul (Andrea) Rataczak of Danville, CA; and Jane (Ken) Boettcher of Collierville, TN. Mary will be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren: Garrett, Kennett, Kathryn, Kevin, Danielle, Savannah and Rachel.
Mary was very proud of her children and grandchildren and loved to share stories about them. She was an active member of St. Bede's Catholic Church. She voluntarily ran the school library for several years; coordinated and organized a clothing closet for those in need; oversaw the cashier booth at the yearly Spring Festival for over 40 years; stuffed weekly bulletins; counted collections; and performed numerous voluntary jobs around the church and school. She loved attending church and prayed for all those she knew.
Mary loved cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, games, card games and puzzles. She loved writing letters to family and friends to keep in touch. She and her mother wrote weekly to keep each other informed of family events. Mary took care of her mother prior to her passing in 1989.
Viewing will be live streamed Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:30 to 9 pm at Chapel of the Chimes. Her funeral will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Bede's Catholic Church. Burial will follow with only family present, but will also be live streamed. You may access the livestream at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/37478
The family wishes that donations be made to St. Bede's Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice
