Mary Relyea Wakeman AssilyMarch 15, 1923 - October 15, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CA"Gently they go, the beautiful, the tender, the kind;Quietly they go, the intelligent, the witty, the brave"Mary was born in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, March 15, 1923 to Henry and Margaret Wakeman. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Raffoul, and her sisters Jean Wakeman Mannan and Barbara Wakeman Whitaker. She attended Jefferson High School in Portland and graduated from Oregon State University in 1945, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority.After graduating from OSU, Mary returned to Portland and worked at an insurance and construction company for three years. Mary had fallen in love with San Francisco when she visited during the World's Fair in 1939 and decided to move to the City in 1949 to start a new adventure. She was hired as the personal assistant to JD Zellerbach, President of Crown Zellerbach. She spent 10 years working and living the single life in North Beach. Mary met Raffoul in 1956 and they were married on July 25, 1959. She left her career at Zellerbach andmoved into their family home in Balboa Terrace, where they raised their three children. Mary was a people person and loved everyone who came into her home. She often was charged with entertaining Raffoul's international co-workers and a number of foreign dignitaries. Whether she was entertaining, dealing with rowdy kids or taking care of her household duties, she always did everything with an even keel, class and a smile. She rarely got rattled or raised her voice. She was the steady hand in all situations. She and Raffoul took many international trips and enjoyed seeing the world together.As her kids grew, Mary became the family historian. One of her greatest joys was family history; she loved genealogy and traced her roots back to the Mayflower. She was a member of the Mayflower Society, Colonial Dames of America, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved the arts and was a member of the Decorative Arts Forum of Northern California. Mary was a long-time member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in San Francisco. She served as a Trustee and Deacon, and spent many hours volunteering in different positions.In 2004, Mary moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek to be closer to her family and especially her four grandchildren. She eventually moved on to Atria Senior Living and finally to Diablo Assisted Living. Mary is survived by her children Joseph, John (Ruth), and Margaret Breeding (Bill), and her grandchildren Jennifer, Christine, Matthew, and Ryan.The following was written in memory of Mary:"If you live long enough, it will eventually become a big dealMom, sweet Grandma, your presence is still aroundI still hear your voice—such a beautiful soundKindness, warmth, humor, stories and so much moreEven after passing, your memories and love will soar"There are no services planned. Donations can be made in Mary's name to Bay Area Women's and Children's Center in San Francisco. The family would like to thank the staff at Diablo Assisted Living and at Ace Home Healthcare and Hospice, who provided exceptional care to Mary in her final years.