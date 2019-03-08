Mary Renaghan

Oct 31,1954 - Feb 22,2019

Concord

Mary Teresa (Terry) Renaghan, 64, of Concord, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 following an extended illness. Terry grew up in the Concord/Clayton area, graduating from Clayton Valley High School's Class of 1972. Terry's greatest joy as a child was riding horses throughout the foothills of Mt. Diablo.

Terry devoted her life working as a dedicated nurse for over 30 years, taking great care of not only her patients, but her family and friends as well. Terry's thoughtful nature will be remembered by those whom she touched with her gift of human kindness.

Terry always had delicious food dishes and gifts prepared for any family get-together: holidays, game nights and summer barbeques, and was famous for giving everyone in the family overly stuffed Christmas stockings and making her most requested dish, crab dip. She loved to spend the majority of her leisure time boating, fishing and swimming on the Delta alongside her love Bill, never being at a loss for words of how much she loved spending time out on the water and how this was her favorite thing to do!

Terry's parents, Wroy and Alice Renaghan, and Terry's Mother-In-Law, Glenda Gaunt, preceded her in death. Terry is survived by her life partner of 34 years, William (Bill) Gaunt, Father-In-Law Stan Gaunt, her step-children Ryan Gaunt, Courtney Chavez, Aaron Gaunt, Chantal Gaunt and grandchild Cassie Ramirez, and her siblings Nancy Noble, Mike Renaghan, Trish Dolan, Andy Renaghan, Daniel Renaghan and Collen Cannedy.

A private family ceremony will be held upon the serene Delta waters to honor Terry's life, and to celebrate the blessing she was to us all.





