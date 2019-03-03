East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
7852 Cranford Lane
Dublin, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Varanai
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rosalie Varanai


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Rosalie Varanai Obituary
Mary Rosalie Varanai
October 5, 1945 - February 23, 2019
Resident of Dublin
Mary Rosalie Varanai passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A longtime resident of Dublin; Mary was a lover of all sports, going to the beach, and enjoying a great meal with friends. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Ann; son, Michael (Christina); 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many beloved friends. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at 7852 Cranford Lane Dublin, CA.


View the online memorial for Mary Rosalie Varanai
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Download Now