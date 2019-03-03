|
Mary Rosalie Varanai
October 5, 1945 - February 23, 2019
Resident of Dublin
Mary Rosalie Varanai passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. A longtime resident of Dublin; Mary was a lover of all sports, going to the beach, and enjoying a great meal with friends. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Ann; son, Michael (Christina); 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many beloved friends. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at 7852 Cranford Lane Dublin, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019