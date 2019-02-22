Mary Ruth Killingstad

April 25, 1939 - February 15, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Mary Ruth (Bly) Killingstad was found dead in her home on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Mary was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on April 25, 1939 and attended Albany public schools where she graduated in 1957. She attended Madison Business College in Madison, Wisconsin.

She moved to the San Francisco area in 1964 with her husband, Jerry, who preceded her in death in 2011. They were married over 50 years.

She is survived by her brother, Peter Bly, and his wife, Jaretta, of Loganville, Georgia, She is also survived by a sister in law Mary W. Killingstad of Monona, WI. She also has one nephew, Jamie Bly, one niece, Cher Jones, one step-niece, Kelly Gates, one step-nephew, T.J. Taylor, as well as two great nephews and three great nieces.

Mary worked for Western Hydro for over 40 years. She truly loved her job and worked until her mid-70's. She was loved by family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions can be made to any local humane society or to A Veterans organization.





