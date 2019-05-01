East Bay Times Obituaries
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Stephen Catholic Church
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Stephen Catholic Church
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
Mary Ryan (Mickie) Shepherd


Mary (Mickie) Ryan Shepherd
July 23 1930 ~ April 22, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
A long-time resident of Concord known for her gentle spirit, quiet strength, a joyous and giving heart, and beautiful smile who enriched the lives of everyone she met.
Mary supported numerous charities assisting the poor. Mary remained true to her Catholic faith and church community.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim and son, Daniel. Survived by her sister, Patricia; children, Tim (Kim), Shannon (Chris); and loving Nana to grand-children, Courtney, Daniel, and Joseph. Her generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Saint Stephen Catholic Church in Walnut Creek. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Lunch to follow in the parish hall.
Donations can be made to Monument Crisis Center in Concord.
Ouimet Bros.
Concord Funeral Chapel * FD1006
www.ouimetbrothers.com



Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2019
