Mary S. Jackson
Sept. 21, 1948 ~ Oct. 15, 2019
Resident of Fairfield, CA
Mary S. Jackson 71, of Fairfield, CA passed away on Tue. Oct. 15th at her sisters residence following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Eudora, AR.
Visitation will be held on Thurs. Oct. 24th, 4-7pm at Alta Vista Funeral Home 901 Main St. Suisun City Ca. Funeral services will be held on Fri. Oct. 25th 11am at Bethel Community Church 600 E. Tabor Ave. Fairfield, CA.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St. Suisun City, CA. 707-421-0100, Director – John A. Pepper.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019