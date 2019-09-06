|
Mary Schardt
1931 - 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Mary Carolyn Schardt passed away after a short illness on August 27, 2019. She was 88 years old. Mary was born on August 22, 1931 to Clarence and Betsy Wertz. She was raised in Dayton, Ohio along with her two brothers, Jay and Bob. She proudly attended The Ohio State University and would cheer them on remotely from afar. Mary loved living in the Walnut Heights area along with her late husband Bill Schardt, Sr. where she was kept busy by helping raising her four boys: Bill Jr. (Emily) of Walnut Creek, Jim (Karen) of Stockton, Bob (Katy) of Granite Bay, and David (Barbro) of Stockholm, Sweden, and 10 Grand Children. Mary was a mean poker player, loved to fish and a relentless gardener with an expertise in growing African Violets. She was tech savvy and knew her way around any product without fear; the same way she knew her way around the financial markets and would offer advice to anyone that asked. Mary loved her bridge groups and talked often about them. We'll remember her best for her tireless cooking and recipes which she was ready to share, the joy and passion while playing the piano, her love of travel, and even more her love toward her family. She will be missed dearly.
Services are pending.
Contributions may be made to the Hospice of East Bay
