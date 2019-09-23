|
Mary Shahrokh
Jan. 28, 1923 - Sept. 16, 2019
Orinda
Born in Tacoma Washington to Robert and Ruby Gaylord, Mary graduated from Stadium High School, Tacoma, later obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree from U.C. Berkeley and then a Masters degree from USF. Mary was a long-time resident of Berkeley, Kensington, and Orinda California.
Mary was a kind and caring elementary school teacher in the Richmond Unified School District, retiring in 1979. Throughout her life Mary had a love of adventure and travel, later traveling the world with her second husband, Bahman Shahrokh. Beyond her love of travel, Mary had interests in theater as a volunteer with the Aurora Theatre in Berkeley as well as entertaining with family and friends. From childhood Mary had a love of animals, having so many wonderful dogs and cats over her lifetime. These special friends were dear and brought comfort to all.
Mary was married to Homer Bone Jr. and then later in life to Bahman Shahrokh. Mary is survived by her son, Gregory Bone (Susan) of Moraga; step-daughter Helen Ettlinger (Art) of Hawaii; step-son Peter Shahrokh (Narriman) of Davis; grandchildren Megan DeBerry (Jefferson) of Virginia; Justin Bone of Oakland; Alessia Shahrokh of Sacramento and great-grandchildren Julia, Daniel, and William DeBerry. Mary also leaves behind many cousins as well as many very close friends whom she cared for dearly.
Should you wish to make a remembrance in Mary's name, please consider Berkeley Humane, 2700 9th St. Berkeley, Ca. 94710. Private family services will follow later in the year.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 23, 2019