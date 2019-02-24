Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sheker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sheker


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Sheker Obituary
Mary Sheker
1949 ~ 2019
Resident of Oakland, CA
Mary (Polly) Sheker passed away peacefully the morning of February 12th, 2019 with family by her side. Polly was born in Villanova, Pennsylvania on May 20, 1949. The family moved to California when Polly was ten. She graduated from Cal State East Bay and began a long career as a Worker's Compensation Specialist. Polly was an avid animal lover and raised both Great Danes and Daschunds. She and her sister, Ellen, had many enjoyable outings going to doll house shows and walks in the East Bay hills. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.


View the online memorial for Mary Sheker
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.