Mary Sheker
1949 ~ 2019
Resident of Oakland, CA
Mary (Polly) Sheker passed away peacefully the morning of February 12th, 2019 with family by her side. Polly was born in Villanova, Pennsylvania on May 20, 1949. The family moved to California when Polly was ten. She graduated from Cal State East Bay and began a long career as a Worker's Compensation Specialist. Polly was an avid animal lover and raised both Great Danes and Daschunds. She and her sister, Ellen, had many enjoyable outings going to doll house shows and walks in the East Bay hills. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019