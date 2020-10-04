Mary T. Bueno
July 4, 1935 - Sept. 22, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Mary Theresa Bueno passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020. Mary was born in Oakland, CA to John and Angelina Castro on July 4, 1935. She was the youngest of six children and the last surviving sibling. She attended both grammar school and high school in Oakland. Mary worked in administration as a bookkeeper for 25 years in Contra Costa County, most notably at Varian Inc. in Walnut Creek. Mary was a dedicated seamstress, sewing several, often matching clothes for her daughters in their younger years. Mary was a devout Catholic, carrying and praying the rosary daily. Mary married Walter Richard Martin in 1956, and they had six daughters. Mary is survived by five daughters: Terri Cable (Mike) of Danville, Debbie Hoffer of Concord, Denise Freeman (Jim) of Alamo, Michelle Martin (Mark) of Aptos, Renee Martin (Mercedes) of Fairfield, and three stepsons: Emil Bueno (Connie) of Canton, OH, Dave Bueno (Julie) of Canal Fulton, OH and Bill Bueno of Massillon, OH. Mary is preceded in death by her second husband of 30 years, James Bueno; daughter, Carol Martin; and great-grandson, Austyn Williams. She is survived by 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mary will be remembered for her soft spoken, sweet disposition. She was first and foremost a homemaker, and enjoyed family gatherings and celebrations. We will never forget her devotion to her family.
Visitation services will be held at Ouimet Brothers Concord Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 11:00 - 2:00 and will be in-person as well as livestreamed. There will be a private graveside service at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020. A memorial service in Mary's honor will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
. View the online memorial for Mary T. Bueno