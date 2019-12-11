|
|
Mary Theresa Van Koersel (Alaniz)
1928-2019
San Leandro
Mary Guerrero relocated from Mexico with her parents to San Leandro, CA as a small girl. Mary graduated from San Leandro High School in 1946, then got married, had her 2 children Linda and Michael and settled in San Leandro.
Mary later became a U.S. citizen and it was the proudest moment of her life. Mary worked at Crown Zellerbach and then James River Co. in San Leandro for over 25 years. Mary enjoyed being a member of the Tony Lema Women's Golf Club and amazingly, she had TWO registered/witnessed HOLE-IN-ONES after age 60!
Mary passed away peacefully and comfortably with her family at home.
Mary is survived by her son Mike Alaniz of San Leandro, granddaughter Mary Alaniz Desa and her husband Jason Desa of Oakley, CA. She is also survived by her son-in-law Gary Graff of Alameda, CA and her loving caregiver Cora. Services are pending.
View the online memorial for Mary Theresa Van Koersel (Alaniz)
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019