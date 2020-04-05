|
Mary Urbina Rosgen
Carlsbad , CA
Mary Urbina Rosgen, 89, beloved Mother passed August 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Carmen, and her husband, L. Mac Rosgen. She was the 6th of 12 children, mother of 7 children, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, attended Pittsburg High School, and was a sales lady at Famous Fashions in Antioch. She loved to dance and cook. She was a soloist and sang in Catholic Church Choirs. She sang and played the Maracas in her 1st husband's (Felix J. Urbina) the Felix Urbina Orchestra. She is survived by her 7 children: Mary Ann (Urbina) Bazensky, Diane (Urbina) Rumney, Letitia (Urbina) Tutorow, Melinda (Urbina) Schuster, Philip Urbina, Christopher Rosgen, and Frederick Rosgen. Her siblings in Antioch: Trini Mahl, Olivia Heaton, Carmen Ray, Connie Borgmeyer and Billie Silva. Services were held August 29, 2019 and laid to rest in Orange, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020