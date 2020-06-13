Mary W. GlennMarch 8, 1937 - May 29, 2020Resident of HaywardMary was born in Perry, FL, she was the second oldest of six children. Mary met Jack in Perry and they married in 1953. They had six children and settled retired in Hayward.Mary earned a Bachelor's degree, attended law school, and obtained numerous professional certificates/honors. Mary was an elected official, community leader, activist, and military personnel advocate. Mary was elected to the Fire District Board, served on the County Grand Jury, Hayward & CA, Personnel Commissions (CA as President). Mary volunteered countless hours to the President Obama campaigns.Mary practiced Nichiren Buddhist philosophy for 58 years, and was honored as a Soka Gakkai International Distinguished Pioneer. .Mary's mother, father, two brothers, & her only love, Jack, preceded her in transition. Mary leaves behind: children, grandchildren/great grandchildren; sisters; nieces; nephews; cousins, & countless friends. RIP, "Super Mary."Services will be held at Sorensen Chapel in Hayward on June 15, 2020 from 1pm – 6pm, Mary will be laid to rest at Lone Tree Cemetery.