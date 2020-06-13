Mary W. Glenn
1937 - 2020
Mary W. Glenn
March 8, 1937 - May 29, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Mary was born in Perry, FL, she was the second oldest of six children. Mary met Jack in Perry and they married in 1953. They had six children and settled retired in Hayward.
Mary earned a Bachelor's degree, attended law school, and obtained numerous professional certificates/honors. Mary was an elected official, community leader, activist, and military personnel advocate. Mary was elected to the Fire District Board, served on the County Grand Jury, Hayward & CA, Personnel Commissions (CA as President). Mary volunteered countless hours to the President Obama campaigns.
Mary practiced Nichiren Buddhist philosophy for 58 years, and was honored as a Soka Gakkai International Distinguished Pioneer. .
Mary's mother, father, two brothers, & her only love, Jack, preceded her in transition. Mary leaves behind: children, grandchildren/great grandchildren; sisters; nieces; nephews; cousins, & countless friends. RIP, "Super Mary."
Services will be held at Sorensen Chapel in Hayward on June 15, 2020 from 1pm – 6pm, Mary will be laid to rest at Lone Tree Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Mary W. Glenn



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Service
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Sorensen Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sorensen Bros. Mortuary
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
(510) 581-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
She was a lovely person willing to step in and help you with whatever you needed
Juanita hall
Friend
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Sorensen Bros. Mortuary
