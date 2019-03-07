Marybelle McMurry

Feb. 9, 1917 - Feb. 28, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Marybelle Hegarty McMurry was born in Anaconda, Montana on February 9, 1917. She passed away on February 28, 2019. She was the eldest daughter of four (Betty, Pearl, Margaret) to Emmett and Annie Hegarty.

During her 102 years on earth her family migrated to California. She met the love of her life, Harvey McMurry, in Clameth Falls, Oregon and married in Los Angeles, Ca. 1938 until his passing in 1987. They lived in San Leandro, Ca., and she retired from Emporium Capwells. The other love of her life was a box of See's Candy. Her family and friends could always count on receiving a birthday card from Grandma Mac, without fail.

Survivors include: Two sons , Ray of Discovery Bay, Ca. (wife- Marianne) and James of Hayward, Ca. (late wife Judy). There are 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.





