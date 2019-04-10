Maryellen E. Reinthaler

Jul. 31, 1935 - Mar. 29, 2019

Resident of Concord

Maryellen Reinthaler was born on July 31, 1935 to Dr. Edward & Marguerite Mullaly and passed on March 29, 2019. She is survived by her children Marcy Busse, Julia Dawson Aguilar and Brent Dawson, her sister Geri Jamison, grandchildren Nancy Van Siegman, Garrett Busse, and Jordan Dawson and her great granddaughter Emma Van Siegman.

Maryellen was predeceased by her first husband Willard Dawson and her second husband Louis Reinthaler. She graduated from Napa Valley College with her AA degree.

She was a very accomplished artist. She was involved in PTA, the Junior Women's Association, acting in plays and painting the backdrops for the plays. She then moved on to her career as an activity leader in senior living facilities and convalescent homes then on to teaching with Mt. Diablo Adult Education where she ran the Rainbow Program for frail and elderly, taught watercolor painting classes and piano for the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She was an artist to her core.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren teaching them to paint, to play the piano and baking with them. She loved to travel with her travel group friends and had a zest for life that was inspirational.

Services will be held at the following:

Viewing services will be held Thursday April 11, 2019 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel (Viewing) 4125 Clayton Road, Concord, CA

Funeral Services will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure, 5562 Clayton Road, Concord, CA

Internment will be at Queen of the Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA





