Maryla Karne Giovanazzi ManganielloSeptember 28, 1955 - September 23, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAAfter birth to Bernard and Mary Karne, Maryla quickly became famous for her toddler antics such as escaping her crib and wandering through the house at night, or climbing from her high chair onto the table to reach dessert. From those charming and clever beginnings Maryla grew into a bright, witty and passionate young woman. She found a community of friends at the "School Within a School" at Skyline High School but, determined to get on with her life, graduated a year early.Maryla received her BA from U.C. Berkeley in 1976, a student of Shakespeare. She proceeded to earn her J.D. from Boalt Hall School of Law and join the firm of McKee, Tasheira and Wahrhaftig where she had interned. Maryla married long-time partner Louis Kopecky in 1979. After their divorce, she met and married Joseph Hudson of Mariposa while working with him on the legal aspects of buying and resurrecting an old gold mine at Mt. Bullion. She returned to the Bay Area after the end of that marriage and chose to shift to the regular hours of a legal secretary, respected for her organizational abilities as well as her knowledge of the law at Morton, Lulofs and Allen. She often said of her 1987 marriage to Michael Giovanazzi "Third time's the charm!" They enjoyed 23 years of cooking, camping and cruising together. After Michael's death, the supportive friendship of her neighbor Charles "Chico" Manganiello led to love and brought Maryla into Chico's extended Hells Angels family. Sadly, Chico and Maryla had only a brief time together before his sudden death.Maryla faced many challenges in recent years, including complications of cancer, which cut short her retirement dream of volunteering to care for cats at the SPCA. Her family is grateful that she had the loving support of her partner Mark Rosenthal, and the entertainment of her own cats, through some very difficult years before her death.In addition to Mark, Maryla is survived by her mother Mary Karne, her brother and sister-in-law Benn Karne and Marilyn Axup, her sister and brother-in-law Liisa and Jon Hale, and many nieces, a nephew, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The family will hold a private memorial. If you would like to honor Maryla's life with a donation in her memory, please consider the Oakland SPCA.