Masako (Mako) Morimoto Nakae
January 2, 1929 - October 3, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito, CA
Masako (Mako) Morimoto Nakae passed away on October 3, 2020, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband Tatsuya (Tats) Nakae in 2005. She is survived by sisters Susie and Emi (Ray), brothers Hiromi (Marty) and Hideo (Bertha), sisters-in-law Sadako and Miyo, sons Jeff (Kathy) and Les (Maryann), daughter Marta, grand-daughter Kayla and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Mako was born on January 2, 1929, in Auburn, California to Gunichi and Yoshiko Morimoto and was the middle child of 8 siblings. Her parents were fruit farmers and she spent her younger days working on the farm. She also worked as her father's business translator on the farm. As a child, Mako took great pleasure in being able to outrun, outplay (baseball), and outfight any boy who challenged her. She and her family were interned at Tule Lake and Amache Japanese-American Relocation Centers during WWII. It was there, while Mako was "stuck" in the libraries with nothing else to do, that she developed her love of science and education that she passed on to her younger siblings and to her children.
Mako continued her education and graduated valedictorian of her class at Placer High School. This led to full scholarships at San Jose State University and the University of Rochester Medical School where she graduated with a Master's degree in Microbiology.
Mako married Tats Nakae on April 2, 1955, and eventually settled in El Cerrito in 1962 where they raised their 3 children. In addition to juggling motherhood, Mako worked at Cutter Labs in Berkeley, continuing her work with viruses, most notably working on the production of the first polio vaccine in the mid 1950's. Mako later went on to develop her life-long interest in childhood education and became an Education Resource Specialist in Reading and Mathematics. She taught at Belding Elementary in Richmond, Mira Vista Elementary in El Cerrito and Ohlone Elementary in Hercules.
In retirement, Mako loved attending the opera, ballet, and symphony and enjoyed water aerobics with the neighborhood Ladies In Wading. She also became a world traveler with trips across Europe into Russia, North Africa, the Middle East, China and Nepal. Her adventurous nature even took her on a week-long white water rafting trip down the Colorado River at the age of 65. Her greatest pleasure during this period was being a loving grandmother to Kayla. Under Mako's care and guidance, original storybooks were often created and fruit snacks were introduced under the guise of fruit, much to Kayla's delight.
Later in life, while at Aegis Pleasant Hill Assisted Living and then Memory Care, Mako developed an artistic flair for painting and sculpting and enjoyed it tremendously. Her watercolor artwork was selected as part of the Northern California ALZ Memories in the Making program where she was honored at a recognition lunch and one of her pieces was auctioned off at a black tie fundraiser.
However, Mako was most proud of her children who she said were "always truly unique from one another." Mako leaves them with the tenets of kindness, justice, and the desire to acquire and share knowledge. We will remember all that she was with love in our hearts.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Aegis and John Muir Medical Center who cared and treated her with such kindness in her last years and days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SF Opera, SF Asian Art Museum or Alzheimer's Association
.
A celebration of Mako's life will be held at a later date, to be determined. View the online memorial for Masako (Mako) Morimoto Nakae