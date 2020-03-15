East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Graham-Hitch Memorial
125 Railroad Ave.
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 837-2500
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wente Event Center
5050 Arroyo Road
Livermore, CA
Masaye Nakamura


1923 - 2020
Masaye Nakamura Obituary
Masaye Nakamura
August 7, 1923 - February 13, 2020
Resident of Orinda
Dear Family and Friends,
After careful consideration and our overriding concern for the health and safety of our celebration participants, we have decided to postpone our mother's celebration originally scheduled for March 22, to a late summer or early fall event date. When we do have the event, our wish is that the primary focus be on the life and accomplishments of a truly amazing woman, Masaye, and not be marginalized by the current events. We apologize for any inconvenience this venue change may cause but we feel safety first is how she would want it.
Thank you for understanding. We will be in touch when our future dates are finalized.
The Family of Masaye Nakamura


Published in East Bay Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2020
